Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) COO Sells 20,374 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $16.11.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.
About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
