Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) COO Sells 20,374 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.