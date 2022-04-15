Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $110,519.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,717,412 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

