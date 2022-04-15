InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81.
About InspireMD
