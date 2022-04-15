Intrust Bank NA Acquires 86 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $27.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $688.17. 1,103,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $742.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.14. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.52 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $889.71.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.