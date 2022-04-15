Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,727,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

