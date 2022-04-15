Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.78. The stock had a trading volume of 432,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,257. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

