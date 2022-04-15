Intrust Bank NA Makes New $201,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,438,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 649,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,375. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

