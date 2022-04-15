Intrust Bank NA Makes New $217,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 245,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,643. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

