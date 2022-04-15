Intrust Bank NA Sells 4,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.