Intrust Bank NA Sells 98 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.64 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

