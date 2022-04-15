Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,784,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 37,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,990. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.
