Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.27 and last traded at $86.51. 13,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 15,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.