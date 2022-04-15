Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Traton (TRATF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS: TRATF) recently:

4/7/2022 – Traton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.50 ($26.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Traton was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Traton had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.04) to €33.00 ($35.87).

4/4/2022 – Traton was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Traton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of TRATF remained flat at $$16.46 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Traton SE has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

