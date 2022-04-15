Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.47. 7,283,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,876. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

