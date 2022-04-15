Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $107,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 614.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 7,725,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,340. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $647.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

