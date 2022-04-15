Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

