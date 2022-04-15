Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.26.

INVH stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

