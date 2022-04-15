INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

INVO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.79. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

