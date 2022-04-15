iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN comprises about 0.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 1.04% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,654,000.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 63,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,990. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.