Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

