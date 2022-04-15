iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. 421,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

