iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

