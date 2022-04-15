iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 6.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 2,237,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46.

