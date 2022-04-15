iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 195.3% in March

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EEMA traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.