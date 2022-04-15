iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.44. 505,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,638. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.