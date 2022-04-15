iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.94. 1,637,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,910. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.