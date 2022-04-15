iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

