iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

