iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

