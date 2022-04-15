Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to report $34.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ITI. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iteris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Iteris by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Iteris by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. 221,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,477. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

