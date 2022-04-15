ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

ITMPF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ITMPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

