J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.37

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 29724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

