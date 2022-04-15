Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,549. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.