Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VNRX opened at $2.80 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.73.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.
