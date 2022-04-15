JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 507.86 ($6.62).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

