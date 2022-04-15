Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

