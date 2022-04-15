Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($275.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($289.13) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €288.31 ($313.38).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($217.39).

