Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

CMA opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

