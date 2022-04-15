Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Horizon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

