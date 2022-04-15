Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

AMP opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $298.35. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

