Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.