JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.15.

JBLU stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

