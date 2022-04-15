JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,876. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.33. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

