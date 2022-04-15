JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 36,197.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 1,747,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $75.20.

