JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 69,246 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

EOG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,655. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.