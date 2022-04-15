JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

