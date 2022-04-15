JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 91,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Newmont stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,859. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $85.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

