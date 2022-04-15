JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

AZPN stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.