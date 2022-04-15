JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.22. 853,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

