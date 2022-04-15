JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 85.00.

RIVN stock traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 40.59. 328,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801,920. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 50.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

